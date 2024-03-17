Kim Gordon – The Collective

Home News Drew Della March 17th, 2024 - 2:17 PM

Hailing from Rochester, New York, former Sonic Youth member Kim Gordon returns with her album The collective, an at times lyrically confusing album accompanied by sonically daring and distorted production. On the opening track BYE BYE, Gordon wastes no time in immersing you in a world of distorted 808s and heavy use of trap beats. The beat is an impressive fusion of rock and trap music however the delivery and lyrcisim slightly tarnish the quality of the song. Through out the song she just references different items with lines such as “Sleeping pills, sneakers, boots, black dress” presumably references things she has been parting from. The album proceeds to gradually lean more into the distortion as each track goes on however keeping its trap influence with the inclusion of elements such as the classic 808 cowbell in the second track The Candy House. This is another track where the lyrics are hard to interpret with lines such as “Drywall for days, but dont turn on the water”. What makes the album great at times contributes to its faults, especially towards the middle of the album with tracks such as Its Dark Inside. The distortion reaches a near overbearing level, leaving the vocals nearly indescernable and in the background with noise in the forefront. Track 10, The Beleivers, puts Gordons creativity on full display switching between cyberpunk esque industrial instrumentals to futuristic rock music accompanied by some of the most innovative percussion on the project. The drums on this track cut right through the mix using sounds reminiscent of someone beating a metal beam with heavy distorted bass under it. This sort of innovative percussion is displayed in track 5, trophies, as well. The rhythm in this track is unlike anything else on the project, and the drums themselves would blow out your car speakers. Also the use of the electric guitar in this song is an example of how not doing much is at times better. Although, the lyrics on this track are once again hard to follow, with her vague use of language making it hard to interpret exactly what gordon is talking about, with lines such as “Stick your fingers in the holes, gotta have em on set”. I think The album shines brightest when it embraces simplicity, as exemplified by “Shelf Warmer.” This track stands out as a favorite due to its spacious production, allowing Gordon’s vocals to take center stage and carry the song with her distinctive flow. Despite occasional instances where the album gets lost in noise and distortion, Kim Gordon’s creativity shines through in “The Collective.” It’s a carefree project that effortlessly blends genres, showcasing Gordon’s mature yet playful approach to music. Her ability to seamlessly fuse different sounds creates a unique and futuristic atmosphere, solidifying her status as a true innovator in her craft.