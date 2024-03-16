Dr. Dre Reveals He Suffered Three Strokes Following Brain Aneurysm In 2021

Home News Jordan Rizo March 16th, 2024 - 11:19 AM

In recent news, Dr. Dre shares the difficult challenges he had to overcome in 2021. Leaving many people in shock and awe, he shares his health journey a couple years back, and reflects on what that time was like for him. As mentioned by NME news source, in 2021, Dr. Dre suffered three strokes following a brain aneurysm.

According to NME, the iconic rapper made an appearance on James Corden’s show, in which he took the opportunity to disclose his near-death experience. Through his descriptions, Dr Dre. reveals that within the span of two weeks, he had three strokes. Not only did the musician describe what had happened to him and how his health and life was put into jeopardy, but he also shared an insightful perspective that that experience elicited from him. In his words, Dr. Dre expresses, “It definitely makes you appreciate being alive, that’s for sure,” he said. “It’s something you can’t control, it just happens.” Although 2021 was without a doubt a frightening year for the rapper, it was also a chance to develop a deep and sincere feeling of gratitude and appreciation for life. As Dr. Dre mentions himself, going through traumatic and life-threatening experiences allows one to feel more appreciative and look at life from a different angle.

Dr. Dre and his 2021 scares can be very frightening for his fans and family to think about. It may bring up negative emotions of a time of desperation. Nevertheless, his reflections allow people to absorb his appreciation for life, and he motivates people to not wait until something tragic happens to appreciate the gift of life and look forward to everyday on earth.