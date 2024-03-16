Body/Negative Covers Elliott Smith’s “Twilight” & Tim Buckley’s “Song To The Siren”

Home News Jordan Rizo March 16th, 2024 - 11:33 AM

Body/Negative has shown an incredible amount of talent and passion for music as they have released covers of original songs made by other successful artists. For example, Stereogum mentions how Body/Negative has released covers of Elliott Smith’s “Twilight” and Tim Buckley’s “Song To The Siren” that are included on a limited-edition tape. With these covers, the musician is able to state in her own way that she can mimic others’ work while adding new dimensions and personality to her versions.

In comparison to the original versions, Body/Negative’s approach to the way she creates music is very soft. For example, her vocals are almost like a quiet whisper, yet it is still understandable for the listener and in a way, it is extremely soothing. Through her soft vocals and the slow tempo, the artist creates a different atmosphere within the song. For example, she conveys a calm and relaxing tone that is simultaneously allowing her to express her emotions through her music. The magnetic and peaceful nature of the song allows for the listener to feel compelled in listening to the lyrics, and taking the time to relax their own minds. In that sense, her covers are a lot more in-touch with the listener’s emotional side, and she is very great at keeping a steady yet attractive melody.

Stereogum has also included the two covers, which can be heard and seen above. Once more, these covers reintroduce the original songs to the listener, but with Body/Negative’s new elements and approach to the songs, it also provides new connections to the song.