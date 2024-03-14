Olivia Rodrigo Provides Contraceptive Kits At Missouri Concert In Support Of Reproductive Rights

Home News Jocelyn Paymer March 14th, 2024 - 3:58 PM

The young Grammy-performing pop star, Olivia Rodrigo, is standing up for reproductive rights by providing free contraceptives such as Plan B and condoms to her fans on her current GUTS world tour. Rodrigo has always been outspoken about what she believes in. In the past, she announced her “Fund 4 Good” initiative that would create an equitable for women and girls through direct support of non-profits that will aid in preventing gender-based violence, standing up for reproductive rights, and education for women and girls. In addition, Rodrigo posted a video to the social media platform “TikTok” where she expressed her feelings and support for reproductive rights. And even after all of that, a portion of her income from the GUTS tour will be donated to the National Network of Abortion Funds.

In addition to supplying contraceptives at her shows, information about abortion within the United States will be available along with a phone number for people to call who are looking to legally obtain an abortion.

A fan who was able to get their hands on the contraceptives shared a photo showing what they received along with a small piece of paper that reads, “Funding abortion? It’s a good idea, right?” which directly references her song “bad idea right?” There was also a QR code on the slip of paper that guided fans to the Missouri Abortion Fund.