Liam Gallagher & John Squire Cover The Rolling Stones’ “Jumpin’ Jack Flash” At Tour Kick-Off Show

The former Oasis lead, Liam Gallagher, and previous guitarist for Stone Roses, John Squire, kicked off their joint UK and Ireland tour last night on March 13th. They began the tour with an 11-song set at Barrowland Ballroom in Glasgow, Scotland.

The pair played their new album together in full and a cover of The Rolling Stones’ 1968 single “Jumpin’ Jack Flash.” The crowd can be heard loudly singing the lyrics along with Gallagher in various fan videos. This cover was the last song they played before exiting off stage.

Gallagher and Squire also showcased songs such as lead single “Just Another Rainbow” and “I’m So Bored” at this intimate set and are planning to resume the tour tonight, March 14th, at Wolverhampton, Civic Hall.

Upcoming dates include Dublin, Newcastle, two nights in Manchester, Leeds, and two nights in London. The tour comes to a close on March 26th at Troxy.

