mxdwn Premiere: Le Destroy Announces New Album Trashumanism For May 2024 Release, Shares Bold New Single & Video “Me Vs. You”

Le Destroy has returned with the announcement of her brand new album Trashumanism which is slated to arrive on May 31. She has also debuted her new single “Me Vs. You” as well as an accompanying music video.

The record was co-produced by Danny Lohner who formerly collaborated with Nine Inch Nails. Josh Freese of Foo Fighters, Devo, The Vandals and more also recorded drums for the forthcoming album. Trashumanism was also mastered by Howie Weinberg who has previously worked with Nirvana, Garbage and Yeah Yeah Yeahs.

Speaking on the inspiration behind the song and video, Le Destroy offered, “It’s a multidimensional work and defiant message against those who engage in ‘Us vs. Them’ behavior and tells a powerful story of an individual (the ‘me’) embracing who they are in the face of criticism (the ‘you’). In the second verse, the lyrics suggest a shift in perspective, with the ‘you’ realizing they’re actually more like the ‘me’. The video serves as an introduction into the world of ‘Trashumanism’ – a gateway into a sort of augmented reality that will bring continuity to the different facets of the project.”

In true Le Destroy fashion, the album spans different genres from punk to industrial and electronic rock which is altogether satisfyingly danceable, delightfully abrasive and undeniably impassioned. Lyrically, the songs encounter, emphasize and explore themes of feminism, sexuality, bodily autonomy, consumerism, technology and more.

