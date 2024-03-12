SXSW Issues Statement Following Hit & Run Death Of Pedestrian Near Festival

Home News Jocelyn Paymer March 12th, 2024 - 11:18 AM

On Tuesday, March 12th, SXSW issued a statement about a fatal accident that took place earlier that morning. The accident happened in downtown Austin on the first night of SXSW’s annual music industry gathering. The accident was caused by an unknown driver who struck two individuals, killing one of them and leaving the other in critical condition at the intersection between 7th Street and Red River. This location is within the vicinity of the festival. The unidentified driver is still at large and being searched for by local police. It is also unknown if the driver was attending the festival or had connections to SXSW.

The statement posted to SXSW’s Instagram reads, “We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of an individual in downtown Austin following an auto-pedestrian accident that took place shortly after 1:00 am this morning. Our thoughts are with all affected by this tragic accident.” There is still more information to be discovered regarding this tragic accident however, Fox 7 and local authorities will be discussing the case further with any new information they find out.

