Point Break Festival Announces 2024 Lineup

The Point Break Festival, an all-new two-day music festival will be held at Virginia Beach, VA near 5th street, the weekend of June 1, 2024. The two-day festival will be headlined by Sublime and Rebelution. Alongside them the festival will host to more than 20 other bands as they perform on the beach.

For Sublime, they will take the stage on Saturday, June 1, where they will take the stage with new singer Jakob Nowell, son of the beloved original lead singer Bradley Nowell. Bud Gaugh and Eric will also perform alongside Nowell, as the band begins their long overdue reunion tour. Co-headliners Rebelution, best known for their soulful modern reggae, mixed with pop hooks, alt-rock grit, and hip-hop grooves, will anchor Sunday’s stacked lineup.

In a statement published from Consequence of Sound, Jakob expressed sentimental feelings about the reunion. “This has so many layers for me, . . . It’s an honor to carry on with our family’s name and legacy with Sublime.”

In keeping with the southern beach vibe, the festival will also include rapper Wiz Khalifa and reggae artists Stephen Marley and Steel Pulse. Among them will also include a ton of bands supporting the Point Break Festival 2024, including Pepper, Tribal Seeds, Fortunate Youth, The Expendables, and many more.

Doors will open at 12:00 PM (ET) each day with live performances starting at 1:00 PM (ET). The festival will also feature local food vendors and local craft vendors.

Tickets for the festival are on sale now.