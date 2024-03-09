Michael Jackson Estate Approves New Biopic Addressing Sexual Abuse Allegations

Home News Cristian Garcia March 9th, 2024 - 8:58 PM

An upcoming Michael Jackson biopic Michael has just been approved by his estate. This will be the first time any estate-affiliated project will address Jackson’s allegations of sexual misconduct. In addition, this film will also star his own nephew Jaafar Jackson. In a statement transcribed from Consequence of Sound Puck News’ writer Matthew Belloni who has obtained an early script of the biopic has described the film is quite flattering of Jackson and “wants very much to convince you Michael is innocent.” This film will also address the controversies directly, beginning with a depiction of Jackson being raided by the police in the aftermath of Jordan Chandler’s allegations in 1993.

Belloni goes on to further describe Michael “it goes to great lengths to minimize and downplay the actual claims and eviscerate the Chandlers. The script portrays Jackson as a misunderstood and exploited figure with child-like innocence, who was ‘the actual victim’ of the events.”

Read the full report from Puck News here.

Michael has begun production in Los Angeles with Jaafar Jackson in the starring role and Antoine Fuqua as director. The film will be distributed by Lionsgate in the US and Universal internationally.