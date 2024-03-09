J. Robbins Shares Impassioned New Video For “Last War”

Home News Jordan Rizo March 9th, 2024 - 11:52 AM

In his new video for his single, “Last War”, J. Robbins ensures that the audience and listeners feel his passion for music and absorb his message through his impressionable music video and captivating lyrics. Although many people may believe that the music video is simple as it continues to show the same scenes consistently, the specific detailing of scenes are incredibly detailed and it separates Robbins and his talent from others.

Throughout the music video, Robbins’ face is very zoomed-in and emphasized which grabs the attention of the viewer. In the visuals, you can see the singer’s passion for what he does through his facial expression and intense eye contact with the camera. Moreover, the music video also showcases the instrumentation implemented within the song that enabled the upbeat and fast beat nature of the track. What stands out in the visualizations of the music video is the director’s choice to incorporate a dizzy effect when they zoom into Robbin’s singing.

Like its name, the effect makes the viewer feel like they’re dizzy and begins to pin their head making them feel overwhelmed and bombarded in their own mind. Truthfully, this factor is incredibly intelligent because it highlights the message the musician is conveying through his music. For instance the press release adds Robbins’ statement on hsi reason for writing the track where he states, “The song ‘Last War’ came out of my fear for the future in the wake of the January 6 insurrection, and my frustration with the notion that some form of business as usual could somehow bring balance to a country in such deep crisis.” As noted by the singer’s own description, the song has a strong political component and through the instruments, visuals and effects, it incorporates the singer’s own emotions such as his frustration.