Dave Grohl “Live And Let Die” During Love Rocks NYC Benefit Concert

Home News Cristian Garcia March 9th, 2024 - 9:00 PM

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz

Dave Grohl’s history of being Paul McCartney’s biggest fan, is well documented. From a 2012 SNL performance where McCartney and all of Nirvana’s surviving members record a song together, to McCartney inviting Grohl to appear on a Ringo Starr track together.

In article reported in Stereogum, last night, Grohl covered “Live And Let Die” at a Love Rocks NYC Benefit Concert from Manhattan’s Beacon Theatre. The concert’s lineup featured Grohl, The Black Keys, Hozier, Nile Rogers, Conan O’Brien and many more. At the end of the concert, Grohl concluded the night with performance of “Everlong” from his band the Foo Fighters and a cover of “Live And Let Die”. A 1973 classic from Paul McCartney’s band Wings.

Among the event, other covers were performed as well. Such collaborations like The Black performing Marvin Gaye’s “I Heard It From The Grapevine” with Marcus King, Hozier and Allison Russell covering Stevie Wonder’s “Living For The City” and Russell performing Crosby, Stills, Nash, & Young “Teach Your Children” with Emily King and Lucius were just some the examples at the event.

Watch Dave Grohl cover Paul McCartney below.

Photo credit: Boston Lynn Schulz.