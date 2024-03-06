Kacey Musgrave at Chase Center on September 24

Home News Jacob Silverman March 6th, 2024 - 12:44 AM

Modern country royalty, Kacey Musgraves, has announced a world tour in support of her upcoming album, Deeper Well. She will be making a stop in San Francisco at the Chase Center on September 24.

Kacey Musgraves was born in 1988 in a small town in Texas. She began learning music at a very young age, writing songs by the age of eight and learning mandolin and guitar at 12. She would self-release a number of solo albums at a very young age, garnering attention through these recording as well as a number of covers of popular songs. Her major-label debut album, Same Trailer Different Park, arrived in March 2013. The album would receive Musgraves some mainstream attention, landing her spots opening for larger acts and appearing on late night television.

Musgraves’ follow-up record, Pageant Material, was released in June 2015. The album was supported by more touring and late night appearances and followed a year later with her first Christmas album, A Very Kacey Christmas. Musgraves’ true breakthrough took place in 2018 with the release of her third official studio album, Golden Hour. The project received widespread critical acclaim and won four Grammy Awards, including Album of the Year.

Musgraves has since released a live Christmas album and her fourth studio album, star-crossed, in 2021. She is currently gearing up to release her fifth album, Deeper Well, on March 15. Catch her at her arena show at the Chase Center on September 24! Tickets are available here

Location: Chase Center

Address: 1 Warriors Way, San Francisco, CA, 94158

Show Time: 8:00 p.m.

Doors Open: 7:00 p.m.

Ticket Price: $59.50-$229.00+