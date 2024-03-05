Sea.Hear.Now Announce 2024 Lineup Featuring The Hives, Norah Jones, The Black Crowes & More – the story should be about the upcoming festival

Home News Cait Stoddard March 5th, 2024 - 4:40 PM

Photo Credit: Aldi Victoria

Today, the music festival Sea.Hear.Now announced they will be bring Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band to the beaches of Asbury Park, NJ for a historic headline performance on Sunday, September 15, along with another first-time headliner set from Noah Kahan on Saturday, September 14. The Gaslight Anthem, Trey Anastasio Band, The Black Crowes, Norah Jones, 311, The Revivalists, Kool & The Gang, The Hives and more will also perform at the world class 2 two day festival that takes place at the iconic North Beach and Bradley Park in Asbury Park, NJ. Sea.Hear.Now celebrates music, surf, and art with over 25 artists, three stages, a professional surf contest and art installations throughout the weekend.

Aside from the awesome lineup, the event has announced the 2024 esteemed surf lineup featuring Balaram Stack, reigning champ Cam Richards, Sam Hammer, Cassidy McClain, Rob Kelly, Pat Schmidt, Mike Gleason, Tom Ihnken, Jamie DeWitt, Logan Kamen, Cole Deveney and Audrey Iglay.

Also Ocean County based muralists and artists Jasen Mack and Tim Sramowicz will be the featured artists through their displays on the beach. A special nod this year will be given to legendary surf photographer Dick “Mez” Meseroll whose iconic work will be displayed along with local artists in the circle on the sand.

To secure one day or two day tickets, the pre sale begins Thursday, March 7 at 10 a.m. ET and it is the best chance to purchase twp Day General Admission, GA+, VIP, Platinum, or Ultimate Experience tickets. Fans can sign up now for a pre sale passcode.

Photo Credit: Aldi Victoria