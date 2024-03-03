Sad Summer Fest Announces 2024 Lineup Featuring The Maine, Mayday Parade, The Wonder Years & More

Home News Jordan Rizo March 3rd, 2024 - 1:23 PM

The Maine performs at When We Were Young Festival in Las Vegas, NV on 23 October, 2022.

Photo Credits: Jenna Houchin

Festival lovers can look forward to a top-notch experience in this upcoming year. Sad Summer Festival has recently announced their 2024 lineup that features a variety of different artists/groups/bands that are incredibly passionate, talented, and dedicated to maximize the experience of their fans.

Unlike other festivals, the Sad Summer Festival has a deeper and more meaningful importance to its upbringing and history. For instance the press release mentions, “Sad Summer was the first major event to emerge in the wake of Vans Warped Tour’s end. Initially serving as a way for the community to continue to come together, Sad Summer has grown significantly each year becoming a scene staple and contributing to its reemergence over the past four years.” With that being said, the festival is dedicated to encouraging unity among its audience as well as recognition for magnificent talent and for artists that continue to advocate the power and beauty of music, and how it builds a community.

As mentioned before, the festival will include huge artists such as The Maine, Mayday Parade and The Wonder Years. Although each band focuses on rock, the approach they take to their creative and musical perspective varies among all the groups mentioned above. Each band has the ability to add unique elements into their music that allows the audience to enjoy rock music, but also to pay particular attention to the different approaches and aspects one can detect in that genre of music. Other artists that will be featured include Diva Bleach, Daisy Grenade, Like Roses, Hot Milk and more. Without a doubt, the fifth anniversary of the Sad Summer Festival is expected to be grand!