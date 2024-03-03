Aphex Twin Discusses Beliefs On Vaccines In New Soundcloud Comments

Home News Jordan Rizo March 3rd, 2024 - 1:48 PM

Aphex Twin is not afraid to voice his concerns and opinions out loud. In the past, he has demonstrated his confidence to speak out on issues or concerns that he finds important, and to never hold back from his authentic perspectives. In recent news, he has continued to display this pattern as he took to Soundcloud to discuss his personal beliefs on vaccines.

According to Stereogum, the musician took the covid-19 crisis, back in 2020, to voice his previous concerns with vaccines. Although he stated he did not believe the pandemic was made-up, he did add comments on his concerns with human rights and maintaining certain freedom. Although those were his direct comets back in the day, Aphex Twin has found himself in a predicament where he has to clear his own anime and actual opinions. Stereogum mentions how the musician went online to clarify a misrepresentation of his opinion on vaccines. The “original” report made the artist seem like he was fully against vaccines and they were monstrous with the intent to cause cancer, etc. In his clarification, mentions how he is aware that people will bring you down when you reach fame, because it is an inevitable aspect of the job. Nevertheless, he mentions how he is not fully against vaccines and he encourages people to look at them from a “case-by-case basis” and to conduct further research.

Many may or may not believe Aphex Twin in his clarification. Whatever the case may be, it is clear that the musician is firm on reporting his opinions and perspectives, and he is also very willing to use his voice to speak up for himself. Even when he clarifies his true perspective regarding vaccines, he emphasizes his audience to do their individual research without forcing his personal beliefs onto others. Many can find his approach and sincerity as admirable.