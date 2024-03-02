TITLE: The Lord (Greg Anderson) Announces New Album Worship: Bernard Herrmann Tribute For May-June 2024 Release, Shares Two Singles “Psycho: Marion & Sam” & “Fahrenheit 451: The Reading.”

Home News Jordan Rizo March 2nd, 2024 - 1:30 PM

Throughout 2022, artist Greg Anderson did not shy away from demonstrating his unique approach to music as well as his ability to convey specific emotions from his listeners. With his great success and remarkable achievements in the past, Anderson returns to uncover his passion for music with an album consisting of 9 new pieces that continue to be wordless but incredibly influential with the assistance of the guitar.

According to the press release, the new album returns as The Lord with Worship: Bernard Herrmann Tribute, which was inspired by the film compositions of Bernard Herrmann. Two specific tracks from the album are already available for fans to take a listen and grasp a better understanding of the kind of music they can expect to see in the upcoming album. The two releases that are out now include “Psycho: Marion & Sam” and “Fahrenheit 451: The Reading.” The sounds of these two tracks generate a sensation of suspense and anticipation through its powerful use of the guitar. The first track, “Psycho: Marion & Sam” starts stronger and almost automatically grasps the listener’s attention while the track, “Fahrenheit 451: The Reading”, starts off calmer with softer instrumentation that eventually peaks at a suspenseful note.

As mentioned earlier, the new album is inspired by a specific album, so listening to the soundtrack is an excellent way to get a good idea on what the film was about or at least, what its underlying message was. As many may know, music can be a great source and vehicle in expression, so through The Lord’s music, people can grasp a better interpretation of what the film was like, which some can assume was a horror, action and suspenseful based film.

Track List: