Lake Street Dive Announce New Album Good Together For June 2024 Release, Shares Title Track & Video

According to the press release, Lake Street Dive announces the upcoming release of their new album, “Good Together” that is set to take place on June 21. Like the source mentions, this is an exciting album in particular because it is their first one with Fantasy Records, and it is also an opportunity to collaborate with other fantastic artists.
For example, the band’s debut of their track, “Good Together” features artists such as Rachel Price and Akier Bermiss. Price and Bermiss’s vocals bring more enjoyment into the song and emphasize a feeling of joy and happiness. The combining force of the two powerful vocalists create a magnetic and enchanting listen that makes the listener more inclined to listen. Moreover, Bermiss’s use of the keyboard is also an important aspect to consider that adds depth to the piece and creates a harmonious and upbeat atmosphere. As described by the press release, the song is about encouraging unity among people by focusing on our shared qualities universally, such as our humanity. The song steers people away towards looking at their differences and urges them to spread more love and care into the world. The music video is very helpful in conveying that message as it shows camera footage of people enjoying their time together by doing fun and care-free activities such as bowling. The music video also shows footage of the artists playing together in which they all share a big smile as they are doing what they love.
The press release adds a comment made by drummer, Mike Calabrese. In his statement, he goes more into detail about the meaning of the song by stating, “joy is a great way to sustain yourself, and we wanted to encourage everyone to stay aware of that. In a way this album is our way of saying, ‘Take your joy very seriously.” Evidently, the song is more than just a fantastic, up-beat jazz piece. In addition, the song is a powerful tool in sharing a beautiful message that urges people to prioritize their piece of mind and happiness over anything else.
