Lake Street Dive Announce New Album Good Together For June 2024 Release, Shares Title Track & Video

According to the press release, Lake Street Dive announces the upcoming release of their new album, “Good Together” that is set to take place on June 21. Like the source mentions, this is an exciting album in particular because it is their first one with Fantasy Records, and it is also an opportunity to collaborate with other fantastic artists.

For example, the band’s debut of their track, “Good Together” features artists such as Rachel Price and Akier Bermiss. Price and Bermiss’s vocals bring more enjoyment into the song and emphasize a feeling of joy and happiness. The combining force of the two powerful vocalists create a magnetic and enchanting listen that makes the listener more inclined to listen. Moreover, Bermiss’s use of the keyboard is also an important aspect to consider that adds depth to the piece and creates a harmonious and upbeat atmosphere. As described by the press release, the song is about encouraging unity among people by focusing on our shared qualities universally, such as our humanity. The song steers people away towards looking at their differences and urges them to spread more love and care into the world. The music video is very helpful in conveying that message as it shows camera footage of people enjoying their time together by doing fun and care-free activities such as bowling. The music video also shows footage of the artists playing together in which they all share a big smile as they are doing what they love.

The press release adds a comment made by drummer, Mike Calabrese. In his statement, he goes more into detail about the meaning of the song by stating, “joy is a great way to sustain yourself, and we wanted to encourage everyone to stay aware of that. In a way this album is our way of saying, ‘Take your joy very seriously.” Evidently, the song is more than just a fantastic, up-beat jazz piece. In addition, the song is a powerful tool in sharing a beautiful message that urges people to prioritize their piece of mind and happiness over anything else.

Track List:

June 14—Asbury Park, NJ—Stone Pony Summer Stage

June 27—Ottawa, ON—Ottawa Jazz Festival

June 28—Toronto, ON—Toronto Jazz Festival—History (SOLD OUT)

June 29—Saratoga Springs, NY—Freihofer’s Saratoga Jazz Festival

July 6—Marshfield, MA—Levitate Music And Arts Festival

July 7—Lafayette, NY—Beak and Skiff Apple Orchards

July 9—Cleveland, OH—TempleLive at Cleveland Masonic

July 10—Interlochen, MI—Interlochen Center for the Arts, Kresge Auditorium

July 12—Indianapolis, IN—Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park

July 13—Nashville, TN—Ascend Amphitheater

July 14—Cincinnati, OH—Andrew J Brady Music Center

July 16—St. Louis, MO—St. Louis Music Park

July 17—Bentonville, AR—The Momentary

July 19—Dillon, CO—Dillon Amphitheater (SOLD OUT)

July 21—Morrison, CO—Red Rocks Amphitheatre (SOLD OUT)

July 23—Salt Lake City, UT—Red Butte Garden Outdoor Concert Series (SOLD OUT)

July 26—San Diego, CA—Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

July 27—Los Angeles, CA—The Greek Theatre

July 28—Berkeley, CA—The Greek Theatre at UC Berkeley

July 30—Ketchum, ID—Sun Valley Center for the Arts

August 1—Vancouver, BC—Orpheum Theatre

August 2—Troutdale, OR—McMenamins Edgefield Amphitheatre

August 3—Seattle, WA—Venue TBA

August 4—Seattle, WA—Venue TBA

August 17—Portland, ME—Thompson’s Point

August 18—Portland, ME—Thompson’s Point

September 13—Columbia, MD—Merriweather Post Pavilion

September 14—New York, NY—Madison Square Garden

September 15—Philadelphia, PA—The Mann

September 17—Buffalo, NY—Terminal B at the Outer Harbor

September 23—Grand Rapids, MI—20 Monroe Live

September 24—Madison, WI—Breese Stevens Field

September 26—Chicago, IL—The Salt Shed

September 27—Chicago, IL—The Salt Shed

September 28—Minneapolis, MN—Surly Brewing Festival Field

September 30—Columbus, OH—KEMBA Live! Outdoor

October 1—Pittsburgh, PA—Stage AE

October 4—Raleigh, NC—Red Hat Amphitheater

October 5—Charlotte, NC—Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre

October 6—North Charleston, SC—Firefly Distillery

October 8—Asheville, NC—Rabbit Rabbit

October 10—Atlanta, GA—The Eastern

October 11—Atlanta, GA—The Eastern