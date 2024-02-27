Album Review – Shame by Meth.

Home News Drew Della February 27th, 2024 - 7:42 PM

Hailing from Chicago, Illinois, Meth. returns with their second album in 5 years titled SHAME.

In their Spotify biography, Meth labels themselves as an experimental band from Chicago, however, there was not much of this album that had felt experimental. The album did have its flashes of potential to be something of substance although as a whole It had felt like yet another Heavy Metal rock album where the lead singer yells into the microphone until their vocal cords are sore. The percussion was the star of this album from what few sounds could be distinguished amid the yelling and distortion. The drums in certain songs were reminiscent of the start of a battle, as if you were walking towards your opponent on a battlefield, Songs such as Blush are examples of this. Following the intro you hear the drums without a hi-hat slowly build up with the classic lack of low-end kick building up the song, accompanied by drum fills with the tom and a crash cymbal. The vocals on this song are fitting, with the blaring vocals seeming to be akin to a battle cry, as the drums and distorted guitar lead you into the war zone. It was difficult to truly assess the album and its elements due to the distortion which was quite overbearing. At times, I could not make out the difference from one song to another If it was not for the pauses between each song, When an artist describes their project as experimental you do not expect them to reinvent the genre but at the very least bring their twist to the existing genre however not much of this was found. The song I would say had the most to offer was Give In which had a fitting title to the way I listened to the album. I had finally given into the way this album was going to go at this point and enjoyed the interesting rhythm that the drums were choosing to follow. It does not seem to be a normal time signature and sort of throws you off guard with the unconventional rhythm leaving the listener struggling to find the true tempo of the track, which is a good thing. The moments where the song let the instrumentation do the work were the highlights of the album. Even though the album seemed experimental to the common ear, it was not experimental within the confines of heavy metal, reminiscent of bands such as Helpless and Eyelet. Meth. may not be breaking new ground within the genre however they offer a commendable addition to modern heavy metal rock, leaving moments that captivate the listener and demand attention.