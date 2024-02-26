Something Corporate Announce First Tour Dates In 14 Years For Summer 2024

After an official return to performing for “When We Were Young” Something Corporate has announced that they are going on their first tour in 14 years dubbed the “Out of Office Tour”. The tour will also be the first time all five original members will be performing together in 20 years. According to Brooklyn Vegan, the tour begins on June 21 at The Rooftop at Pier 17 in NYC, and it also hits Asbury Park’s Stone Pony Summer Stage on August 23 and makes stops in Philly, Boston, Nashville, Atlanta, Detroit, LA, San Francisco.
Andrew McMahon states “The band and I couldn’t be more excited for these upcoming dates,”. He also added that they are having more fun together than ever and that the generosity of the fans, both online and at last year’s shows, made it impossible not to come back and perform more. Something Corporate will also be playing Andrew’s Holiday From Real Cruise and “Andrew and Friends collaboration set,” The Academy Is, Misterwives, Ruston Kelly, Cartel, and more.
Something Corporate — 2024 Tour Dates
Friday, June 21 – New York, NY @ The Rooftop at Pier 17
Saturday, June 22 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met
Sunday, June 23 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Four Chord Music Festival
Thursday, August 22 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club
Friday, August 23 – Asbury Park, NJ @ The Stone Pony Summer Stage
Saturday, August 24 – Boston, MA @ Roadrunner
Thursday, September 12 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
Friday, September 13 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle
Saturday, September 14 – Orlando, FL @ Hard Rock Live
Thursday, September 19 – Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues
Friday, September 20 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore
Sunday, September 22 – TBA
Friday, September 27 – Denver, CO @ The Mission Ballroom
Saturday, September 28 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex
Friday, October 11 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium
Saturday, October 12 – San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield
November 9-13 – Miami, FL @ Holiday From Real Cruise