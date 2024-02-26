Something Corporate Announce First Tour Dates In 14 Years For Summer 2024

Home News Ryan Freund February 26th, 2024 - 7:13 PM

After an official return to performing for “When We Were Young” Something Corporate has announced that they are going on their first tour in 14 years dubbed the “Out of Office Tour”. The tour will also be the first time all five original members will be performing together in 20 years. According to Brooklyn Vegan, the tour begins on June 21 at The Rooftop at Pier 17 in NYC, and it also hits Asbury Park’s Stone Pony Summer Stage on August 23 and makes stops in Philly, Boston, Nashville, Atlanta, Detroit, LA, San Francisco.

Andrew McMahon states “The band and I couldn’t be more excited for these upcoming dates,”. He also added that they are having more fun together than ever and that the generosity of the fans, both online and at last year’s shows, made it impossible not to come back and perform more. Something Corporate will also be playing Andrew’s Holiday From Real Cruise and “Andrew and Friends collaboration set,” The Academy Is, Misterwives, Ruston Kelly, Cartel, and more.

Something Corporate — 2024 Tour Dates

Friday, June 21 – New York, NY @ The Rooftop at Pier 17

Saturday, June 22 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met

Sunday, June 23 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Four Chord Music Festival

Thursday, August 22 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

Friday, August 23 – Asbury Park, NJ @ The Stone Pony Summer Stage

Saturday, August 24 – Boston, MA @ Roadrunner

Thursday, September 12 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

Friday, September 13 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle

Saturday, September 14 – Orlando, FL @ Hard Rock Live

Thursday, September 19 – Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues

Friday, September 20 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore

Sunday, September 22 – TBA

Friday, September 27 – Denver, CO @ The Mission Ballroom

Saturday, September 28 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex

Friday, October 11 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium

Saturday, October 12 – San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield