Lemmy Kilmister’s Hometown To Erect Bronze Sculpture In His Honor

James Reed February 26th, 2024

A statue of the late Motörhead frontman Lemmy Kilmister will be constructed in his hometown of Burslem, which is part of the city of Stoke-on-Trent in Staffordshire, England.

Development for the 2.25-meter (7-foot, 5-inch) bronze sculpture have been approved, according to the BBC, despite police responces that the statue could generate “good-natured but potentially incident generating attention” — namely revelers climbing the plinth to pose with Lemmy or causing vandalism. It will be located in Burslem’s Market Place.

Local sculptor Andy Edwards will be constructing the statue out of Staffordshire clay, having previously created sculptures of Brian Clough and Peter Taylor at Derby County FC and The Beatles on Liverpool’s Pier Head. An artist rendering (seen above) potrays Lemmy in his iconic stage pose, singing upward toward the skies with the microphone placed abnormally high above him.

Following the concern from local authorities, Edwards agreed to increase the height of the statue’s plinth from 2.5 to 3 meters (9 feet, 10 inches), and the material for the plinth has also been changed from polished black granite to sandstone, matching nearby landmarks such as the Queens Theatre and the former town hall.