Darkest Hour Shares Dynamic New Video “One With The Void”

Home News James Reed February 26th, 2024 - 2:53 PM

Washington, D.C. quintet, Darkest Hour, consisting of Mike Schleibaum [guitar], John Henry [vocals], Aaron Deal [bass], Travis Orbin [drums], and Nico Santora [guitar] — have released their tenth album Perpetual | Terminal, today, February 23 via MNRK Heavy. Get it here.

To celebrate the album’s arrival, the band has shared the video for “One With the Void.” Watch it here.

“This song, as well as this album, showcases John’s amazing talents like none other,” says Schleibaum. “With this in mind, we chose to unveil this song, ‘One With the Void, as our third video and single for the release of Perpetual | Terminal. An emotional leap, ‘One with the Void’ channels the melodic, dark, and atmospheric side of Darkest Hour…To me, this is a love song; others might see another story, regardless there is no doubt this song expands the musical pallet of this band and brings a balance to this record that makes it perfect.”

Henry himself states, “This is probably my favorite song off the new album. The music spoke to me from the early stages of the writing process, and I knew this would be a special one…It’s always a risky feeling trying new ideas and expanding on the established sound of the band, but also the most rewarding part of the process for me.”

This song is about superstition at its finest. The formation of the pine tress are considered a sign for instance. Moonlight on the sea represents a certain kind of energy; a timeless power. This song is about inner turmoil; with lyrics like “So vacant, empty inside / Devoid of love of any kind” and “I relive every mistake I’ve made / Sunken hearts, flooded eyes”. Despite this, Henry sings that “I’m right where I belong / Right where I need to be / Sacred geometry”. There is nothing else to worry about. He has now “become one with the void”. In the end, he sings that “I don’t need you to be anyone else”.