Catfish And The Bottlemen Share New Single & Video “Showtime”

Home News Jordan Rizo February 25th, 2024 - 11:56 AM

Catfish and the Bottlemen

Photo Credits: Kalyn Oyer

Rock band Catfish and the Bottlemen have recently shared their new single, “showtime”. The song comes with a music video that features many different elements that allow the message of the song to be enhanced and it also gives room for fans to note the creativity and passion of the band. According to the press release, the new single is the band’s first piece of music in 5 years, and they most certainly came back strong.

The song itself produces a very calming and nostalgic tone and atmosphere for the listener. For instance, the vocals within the song are very soft and almost raspy. Even at the parts where the music gets louder and the vocals become stronger, the undertone of softness continues which allows the audience to feel a sense of nostalgia and peacefulness when listening. The music video is very creative as it begins with a member in a narrow hallway and the imagery quickly switches back and forth to that beginning scene and then to footage of a joyful crowd listening to a performance as well as the band members playing their instruments. The music video is filmed in black and white which is a strategy meant to lead the viewer to pay closer attention to the overall picture of what is being shown instead of distracting them away from the overall message. The choice to make the video and black and white also adds to the tone of nostalgia and enhances the song’s message.

The song, hence its title, is a vessel for the band members to reveal their return to the industry and declare that they are ready for showtime. As mentioned earlier, the press release shares how this is the first single that the band has made in half a decade, so this is a vehicle for the band to announce their commitment back into their music.