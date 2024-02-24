Hurray For The Riff Raff Shares Cinematic New Single & Video “Hawkmoon”

Home News Cristian Garcia February 24th, 2024 - 10:32 PM

Alynda Segarra’s project Hurray for the Riff Raff recently released a new single and music video for there new album The Past Is Still Alive. In an interview from Stereogum, Segarra describes the album as “dealing with the passing of time and the ones left behind”. For the new single “Hawkmoon” they go further to explain the meaning behind the song:

“Hawkmoon” is a song about running away – a trans song, and the memories of the first trans woman I ever met . . . I have always wanted to honor her, since I have not seen her decades wonder if she is even alive. She suffered a lot of violence the last time we saw each other, and I think about her often.

The video itself takes the story of how the two have met and serializes it into a mix of Bonnie & Clyde and Thelma & Louise. They along with co-star Denny use the robbery narrative as the two make their way to a remote motel and sleep on a pile of cash as they wait for the heat to die down.

“Hawkmoon” is the second single off of Hurray for the Riff Raff new album The Past Is Still Alive, available now on Nonesuch.

The Past Is Still Alive Track Listing:

Alibi Buffalo Hawkmoon Colossus of Roads Snake Plant (The Past Is Still Alive) Vetiver Hourglass Dynamo The World Is Dangerous Ogallala Kiko Forever

Watch the video below.