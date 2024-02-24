Free Nationals Share New Song & Video “Gangsta” Featuring Anderson .Paak & A$AP Rocky

Home News Jordan Rizo February 24th, 2024 - 12:44 PM

Free Nationals has shared a new single, “Gangsta” that features other well-known and popular artists such as Anderson Paak and Asap Rocky. The song is accompanied by a music video that without a doubt shows the great collaboration among all the artists, as well as the creative minds behind the work.

The song is extremely catchy and it is more smooth and calming. Although the lyrics include curse words and more of a rap-like beat, (which one would expect from the collaborations of incredible rappers), the overall tone and instrumentation is slower and calmer. Unlike other rap songs that are known for their intense instrumentation and upbeat nature, this single elicits different emotions from the listener. One can listen to the song in a calm environment and feel relaxed. Moreover, the music video accompanied with the song is incredibly creative. For instance, the music video showcases children playing the younger selves of the artists, and multiple scenes in which the children are shown doing “adult activities”, such as driving. The decision to focus the attention of the music video is extremely creative because it is certainly something that not many people would expect, but it intrigues eyes and catches the attention of the audience, which is exactly what is needed.

The song is also the message of living life in the most authentic way possible. Regardless of outside opinions, the song is about living true to who you are and doing the things that feel right to you. Like the press release mentions, “The Free Nationals wanted to tribute their inspirations such as Stevie Wonder, B.B. King, Herbie Hancock, and Al Green by incorporating musicianship while pioneering musical euphoria for a new generation.” With that being said, fans and other artists that look up to Free Nationals and Anderson Paak can find similarity in the fact that their idols also idolize other artists, and that music is a space for creativity, growth, representation, and unity.