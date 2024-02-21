Four Chord Music Fest Announces 2024 Lineup Featuring A Day To Remember, The Story So Far, The All-American Rejects & More

Home News Ryan Freund February 21st, 2024 - 5:06 PM

A Day To Remember performs at When We Were Young Festival in Las Vegas, NV on 23 October, 2022.

The Four Chord Music Festival is celebrating its 10th anniversary with the announcement of its 2024 dates and initial lineup of artists. The confirmed acts for the festivals include A Day To Remember, All-American Rejects, The Story So Far, Something Corporate, State Champs, Motion City Soundtrack, Four Year Strong, The Get Up Kids, and many more. The independent music festival will be held on June 22 and 23 at the historic The Carrie Furnace in Pittsburgh, PA.

The press release for the festival states that “the Carrie Blast Furnaces stand as a testament to Pittsburgh’s industrial prowess in the 20th century. This unique setting adds a distinctive touch to the festival’s decade-long legacy”. It is also noted that attendees of the festival will be able to choose from General Admission and VIP tickets, with an option for a Deluxe VIP tier. An option that includes access to an elevated viewing lounge, private bathrooms, a partially open bar, and much more.

Day 1 of the festival will include performances from A Day to Remember, The Story So Far, Senses Fail, State Champs, Four Year Strong, Microwave, Militarie Gun, Koyo, Eternal Boy, Driveways, Action/Adventure, Cliffdiver, and Mallory Run. Day 2 of the festival will include performances by The All-American Rejects, Something Corporate, Motion City Soundtrack, The Get Up Kids, Relient K, Taylor Acorn, Hunny, Patent Pending, Keep Flying, People R Ugly, House Parties, Goalkeeper, Don’t Panic, and Old Neon.