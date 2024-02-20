Real Estate Shares New Animated Song & Video “Flowers”

Home News Cait Stoddard February 20th, 2024 - 1:36 PM

Photo Credit: Owen Ela

Indie rock band Real Estate have shared a final pre release taste of their upcoming album, Daniel, in the form of the song “Flowers,” which is accompanied by an animated video directed by Magnus Carlsson. In the music video each band member assists singer Martin Courtney through a difficult physical transformation, which yields a sparkling gem of a song.

While talking about the music video, Courtney says: “For me, the greatest animated music video of all time is Magnus Carlsson’s iconic ‘Paranoid Android’ video for Radiohead,” Martin says of the video. “It looked like nothing else on MTV in 1997. So when we decided to do an animated video for our next single, that was at the top of the mood board. Let’s make something like the ‘Paranoid Android’ video.”

The vocalist adds: “It didn’t even occur to us that we could actually ask Magnus Carlsson himself to make a video for our song, or that he would actually do it, or that it would end up just as weird and beautiful as we could have imagined. Big thanks to the legend Mr. Carlsson for being up for working with us.”

Real Estate continues with: “This song is the closest Real Estate will ever get to like a Shania Twain style country rocker.We keep saying we didn’t go to Nashville to make a country record – we didn’t – but then we put out shit like this. Who cares though this song rocks. Check out that guitar solo.”