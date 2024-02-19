Saint Vitus Shares Statement On Temporary Closure & Moves Upcoming Shows To Partner Venues

Home News Cait Stoddard February 19th, 2024 - 2:22 PM

Photo Credit: Aldi Victoria

According to brooklynvegan.com, on February 16 the Saint Vitus Bar was shut down during Balmora‘s set on night one of Mindforce‘s New York City’s double header performance. Miles to Go Presents, who promoted that show, said NYC’s Department of Buildings were behind the shut down, and now the venue has issued a new statement about its temporary closure on Instagram.

The Instagram post says: “On Friday 2/16 in the middle of a scheduled show, the DOB shut down all operations at Saint Vitus. We are saddened and deeply frustrated by the circumstances and are working to remedy the situation as fast we can. This closure is temporary, but we want to address everything that directly affects our community of artists and fans alike. Please be patient as we work through this, and thank you for your continued support. Love & hails, Team Vitus.”

The post adds with: “We are announcing venue changes for the immediate upcoming calendar as they come in. We are sorting each show in chronological order-artists are already in contact with our team and will be updated ASAP, and public announcements will also be rolled out shortly. You will not need to do anything if you have an advance ticket, just keep an eye out on the email associated with your DICE account and our Instagram for continued announcements.”

The post continues with: For now, do what you do best: show up to see live music. Buy your ticket in advance. We are continuing to announce Vitus Presents shows at our partner venues, and again, will reopen for business as usual as soon as we are able to. We’ll be rolling out ways to support our onsite staff who have been affected by this closure soon, and if you want to help on that front, continue to let us know. Our online merch store was unfortunately undergoing a relaunch when this occurred, but we’re working on next steps. Watch this space for updates. If you live in Greenpoint, reach out to your local representatives and let them know how much SV matters to you. We deeply appreciate everyone who has reached out, posted in support-even worn our merch out in solidarity.”

Photo Credit: Aldi Victoria