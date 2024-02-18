Paul McCartney’s Stolen Bass Guitar Returned Over 50 Years Later

Home News Jordan Rizo February 18th, 2024 - 1:33 PM

Photo Credits: Marv Watson

English singer/songwriter, Paul McCartney has recently found a new item that has left the world in shock. Unlike losing your keys or your Phone, McCartney had lost something that took the world by storm, and had a huge significance to not only him, but his fans as well. Specifically, it has been announced that after 50 years, the musician has finally recovered his long-lost bass guitar.

According to NME, McCartney had lost his bass guitar in 1972 and was even the subject of a grassroots campaign in 2023. Even though the guitar was lost 5 decades ago, it continued to be a source of topic for many people, which is why its recent finding is a complete shock for many, and in the best way. NME also shares, “The bass guitar – which has been dubbed the most important bass in history for its role in recording numerous Beatles hits – was stolen from the musician in 1972, and was returned to McCartney last week.” Without a doubt, the guitar holds a great deal of value for many people due to its contribution to one of the most famous bands and iconic songs of all time. With the loss, it must have been devastating for McCartney to assimilate to the idea of him losing a precious instrument that enabled him to leave prints in the industry. Nevertheless, the return of the guitar has left the musician incredibly thankful and appreciative for everyone involved who was also worried for him.

There are many things each of us are quite afraid to lose. Many may initially not understand the significance behind reuniting with a guitar after 50 years. However, in the context of this situation, reuniting with this guitar is like reuniting with an iconic and unforgettable time in the history of music.