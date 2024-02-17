Brian Wilson’s Family Seeking Conservatorship Following Wife’s Passing & Dementia Diagnosis

Home News Jordan Rizo February 17th, 2024 - 11:09 AM

Photo Credits: Sharon Alagna

Brian Wilson, American musician and singer/songwriter has contributed greatly to the music industry with his passion, talent, hardwork and more other admirable characteristics. Although he is deeply adored and loved by many fans, it does not prevent him from experiencing such lamentable and disheartening inevitable effects of life. Stereogum shares how the musician suffers from dementia and how his manager and wife has very recently lost her life at the age of 77. Without a doubt, these are all very hurtful and life changing events for any person. The mastermind behind the Beach Boys is dealing with a great deal of struggles that have led his family to act and make decisions.

According to Stereogum, Wilson’s family has filed for a new legal conservatorship due to his wife, Melinda’s passing. In their description, Melinda was the conservator of the musician and would support him in his work and be of great help especially in his condition and diagnosis. Without her, the source adds how he will need someone else to look after him.

Certainly, it is great that the musician’s family is taking action to protect Wilson and ensure his safety and best interest. Although the singer is undergoing a great deal of change and unwanted circumstances, he has the support and care of his other family members that will surely work towards helping him get through this dark patch and come out stronger.