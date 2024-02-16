Screaming Females Digitally Release New Clover EP

Home News Brent Bassig February 16th, 2024 - 10:37 PM

Screaming Females just released a new album today, it’s called “New Clover.” Though the band knew that they weren’t going to be around long forever, the group decided to put out a new album. The new EP that Screaming Females just released was unexpected as the band’s future is unknown.

The group was together for eighteen years, and the announcement of the group splitting never came as a surprise. Most punk bands never last forever. Screaming Females new album that they recorded, was during their Desire Pathway sessions.

The band recorded the songs in Minnesota, where they also recorded songs for the album such as “Where I Live” , “Violence and Anger” and “My Dead Wife.” The album was written and produced by longtime collaborator Matt Bayles, who has also worked with other bands such as Pearl Jam.

For all Screaming Females fans, they already gave their fans a preview of the band’s new album by performing some of the music Live at some of the shows. The band also sold physical copies of their new album at their live shows as well. All five of the band’s songs are available to stream everywhere on all platforms. The band did mentioned that if there was ever a time in the near future to reunite, they all said that they are all down to come back together and make more music together as a band. Some other songs that is featured in Screaming Females new album includes “You Got It” and “Swallow The World.” Below is the tracklist of the band’s new album.