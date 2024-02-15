mxdwn Premiere: Joseph Luca Shares Dynamic New Video For “Dirty Laundry”

Home News Skyy Rincon February 15th, 2024 - 6:00 AM

California-based singer-songwriter Joseph Luca has returned with the release of the music video for his single “Dirty Laundry.” Luca is celebrating the arrival of his newest EP entitled Part 2: Ouroboros (Death) which is out today following prior project Part 1: Ouroboros (Life) that was released last year.

“Dirty Laundry” follows the lead single “My Best Dancing Shoes.” Discussing the latter, Luca explained, ““My Best Dancing Shoes” undeniably reveals the most vulnerable time in my life that felt like the truest ego death I’ve ever experienced. I’d have to say that song encapsulates the EP wonderfully.”

The former follows the lyrical journey of a break up, informed by a laundry metaphor. The cleansing process following the end of the relationship is explored throughout, trying to balance being respectful of an ex yet truthful in discussing the effect of the heartbreak. In a sense, Luca is also discussing metaphorical stains left behind in the aftermath of the break up. The result is an introspective slice of indie greatness, imbued with an equal balance of soulfulness and pop sensibility.

Speaking on the sonic inspiration behind the EP, Luca offered, “During the time I was working on the EP, I was listening to a lot of Christine and The Queens, Caroline Polachek and Prince amongst many other artists. I wanted the chorus of Dirty Laundry to feel like the true sensation of letting go and the relief that comes with it. “If I Believe You” by The 1975 was a huge reference for that chorus as well.”

Part 2: Ouroboros (Death) Tracklist