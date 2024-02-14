The Magnetic Fields Announce 25th Anniversary Spring & Fall 2024 U.S. Tour Dates

Home News Ryan Freund February 14th, 2024 - 5:52 PM

This Valentine’s Day marks the 25th anniversary of Magnetic Fields 69 Love Songs. To honor the momentous occasion Magnetic Fields will perform the full 3 disc masterpiece in full across the span of 2 nights. Which will be the band’s first time performing this material in almost two decades. The shows are expected to start in March and go on throughout 2024.

New dates for the shows have recently been added, in which composer Stephin Merritt will be joined by original members Sam Davol and Shirley Simms, along with Chris Ewen and Anthony Kaczynski. The dates for the shows will take place in the Summer/Fall of 2024, with performances at Durham, Atlanta Austin, Boulder, Portland, and Seattle per press release. For European fans dates for shows have also been announced.

The way the shows will work is the band will perform the album in full order over 2 nights, with one-half of the triple-disc album performed each night of the shows. Each show is expected to feature multiple singers, and an orchestral pop arrangement with cello, uke, guitars, and keyboards.

The original album was released in 1999 and was written and recorded by Stephen Merritt. The release landed on a majority of year-end lists including Rolling Stone, The New York Times, SPIN, LA Times, and The Washington Post, and received notable praise from Pitchfork, The Guardian, and Stereogum.