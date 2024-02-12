Ride Announce Spring 2024 North American Tour Dates

Home News Cait Stoddard February 12th, 2024 - 1:22 PM

Photo Credit: Ekaterina Gorbacheva

According to brooklynvegan.com, Ride has announced dates for an upcoming spring tour to support their upcoming album, Interplay, which will re released on March 29. The tour starts on May 11 before stopping in Montreal, Toronto, Detroit, Chicago, Minneapolis, Denver, Vancouver, Portland and Seattle. Tickets go on sale Friday, February 16 at 10 a.m. local time by clicking here.

Ride Tour Dates

5/11 – Big Night Live – Boston, MA

5/13 – Théâtre Fairmount – Montréal, QC

5/14 – The Concert Hall – Toronto, ON

5/15 – The Majestic Theatre – Detroit, MI

5/16 – Metro Chicago – Chicago, IL

5/17 – Fine Line – Minneapolis, MN

5/19 – Gothic Theatre – Englewood, CO

5/22 – Commodore Ballroom – Vancouver, BC

5/23 – McMenamins Mission Theater – Portland, OR

5/25 – The Showbox – Seattle, WA

Photo Credit: Ekaterina Gorbacheva