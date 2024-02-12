Rick Astley Performs Covers Of “ Shape Of You” And “Driver’s License” At BBC Radio 2 Piano Room

Home News Ryan Freund February 12th, 2024 - 7:00 PM

Rick Astley took the stage in the BBC Radio 2 Piano Room and not only performed his iconic hit but sang covers of Olivia Rodrigo and Ed Sheran. At the show, Astley performed “Never Gonna Give You Up” which integrated a string melody of Sheeran’s ‘Shape Of You’ at BBC’s Maida Vale Studios last week. On top of this, he sang a dramatic rendition of Rodrigo’s 2021 song ‘Drivers License’ which was backed up with singers and orchestral instrumentation.

The 80s icon is no stranger to covers as he made headlines in 2021 when he joined Blossoms on stage to perform Smiths covers. Astley talked to NME about the venture and stated “I’ve talked it over with the guys from Blossoms many times and said, ‘If at any moment any of you decide that you don’t want to do this, just holler’. They’re in the middle of their career, four albums in. I’ve got nothing to lose. You can hang me, you can do whatever you want. It doesn’t matter.” Blossoms and Astley most recently performed together in 2023 at the Glastonbury Festival.