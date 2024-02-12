Pretty Girls Make Graves Share Date For First Show In 17 Years On Instagram

Home News Ryan Freund February 12th, 2024 - 7:24 PM

Pretty Girls Make Graves have announced plans for their first show in 17 years. The comeback show will be happening on 9/20 at the Showbox in Seattle. The group is also set to appear at the When We Were Young Festival. A festival in Vegas that is dedicated to emo nostalgia. During their show, it is expected that they will play their album The New Romance in full. An album that is more dedicated to the mid-’00s MySpace emo era and less to the frantic and angular stuff that they are known for.

Pretty Girls Make Graves formed the band in 2001 and released three albums before breaking up in 2007. After their breakup, the members went on to form other bands like Jaguar Love and the Cave Singers. According to Stereogum, the group is considered one of “Seattle’s post-hardcore greats”. Good thing fans of the group now have multiple opportunities to relive their nostalgia.