Noel Gallagher Tweets “F**k the Songwriters Hall Of Fame” After His Former Group “Oasis” Is Nominated

Ryan Freund February 12th, 2024 - 6:46 PM

This past weekend The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame announced their new inductees for the year. Of the 10 artists being honored one person is not very happy. This is Liam Gallagher who is a former member of the band Oasis which is being inducted into the Hall of Fame this year. Most of the outrage has to do with the fact that being inducted would mean a reunion with his brother Noel during their never-ending feud.

As a result of this Liam took to X (formerly Twitter) to say “Fuck the Rock n Roll Hall of Fame its full of BUMBACLARTS LG x.” He continued posting by adding that the Hall Of Fame is “all a load of bollox,” and he “don’t need some wank award by some geriatric in a cowboy hat.” When someone said that Oasis “deserve to be recognized for their achievements,” Gallagher responded, “Not as much as Mariah she smashed it.” (Mariah Carey is also a first-time nominee.)” per Stereogum.

Fans wondering if Noel Gallagher is more excited about being inducted into the Hall of Fame have their answer. As Liam Gallagher states “The little fella loves hanging out with celebrities so he’d prob go as for me I’m washing my hair and having a pedicure and a manicure.”