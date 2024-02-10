Warpaint Teases New Music For Valentine’s Day

Home News Jordan Rizo February 10th, 2024 - 12:20 PM

Photo Credits: Owen Ela

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rough Trade Records (@roughtraderecords)

American rock band, Warpaint, continues to show their creativity in their new Instagram post that teases upcoming music. As seen above, the Instagram post contains a slideshow of a variety of different butterflies moving and like NME inferred, it can be the band’s way to suggest that they’re upcoming song could have the potential name “butterfly”.

More than just the butterfly slideshow, NME also shares how the post featured potential opening bars for the new song, and how Rough Trade Records also shared the post. Given this information, it is clear that the rock band is successfully building the enthusiasm and anticipation of their fans. Although they could easily say that they are coming out with new music, they are utilizing their platform and creativity to play around with fans and allow them to use their imagination as well. Even more exciting, the news source mentions how the caption of the video reveals that something is set to arrive on Wednesday, February 14. The expected release of new music on Valentine’s day certainly makes the day something to look forward to even more than before, and allows fans all over the country to explore new music with their loved ones on that given day.

As many know, Valentine’s day is a special day to celebrate love and show more appreciation to one’s loved ones, whether they are romantic or not. With that being said, the band’s decision to release music on that specific day is very strategic and creative because it is a day where many people are expected to be in great moods which would make them more inclined to listen to the song and enjoy it. Clearly, the band is showing their intelligence and talent that extends outside of music.