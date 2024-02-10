Lights Teams Up With Felix Cartal On New Song & Video “Feel Less”

Home News Nyah Hamilton February 10th, 2024 - 2:09 PM

Singer, Lights has teamed up with Felix Cartal on a new song & video titled, “Feel Less.” The single is now available on any streaming platform.

Lights is a Canadian singer, songwriter, and musician from Timmins, Ontario. She began her music career in 2006 and has released five studio albums to date. Her music style combines elements of pop, rock, and electronic music. Some of her most popular songs include “Up We Go,” “Savage,” and “Giants.” She has also won several awards including “Pop Album of the Year” in 2015. Besides her music career, Lights is also a visual artist and has published a comic book called “Skin & Earth” along with a companion album.

I do believe it might finally be time Feel Less @felixcartal x lights Presave now😳https://t.co/hAFH1F15Qv pic.twitter.com/rmp0PxoJdG — Lights (@lights) January 30, 2024

Felix Cartal is a Canadian DJ and music producer based in Vancouver, British Columbia. Cartal has released four studio albums to date, including “Popular Music” in 2010, “Different Faces” in 2012, “Life Online” in 2016, and “Next Season” in 2021. Some of his most popular songs include “Love Me,” “Get What You Give,” and “Don’t Turn On The Lights.” Cartal has also performed at several major music festivals, including Coachella, Tomorrowland, and Electric Daisy Carnival.

The single is a great reminder to listeners to take a back step in like sometimes and smell the roses. As we all know sometimes life can get to be too much, this is a great song to listen to in such events. Especially with the amazing talents of both Lights and Felix Cartal, this song is one to remember.