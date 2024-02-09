THE BLACK KEYS RELEASE SECOND TRACK FROM THEIR UPCOMING ALBUM, OHIO PLAYERS, OUT APRIL 5 ON NONESUCH

Home News Brent Bassig February 9th, 2024 - 5:59 PM

Today, Black Keys released their new song, a cover of William Bell’s hit “I Forgot To Be Your Lover”. This is the group’s second song from their upcoming album, Ohio Players, which will be released on April 5. The group’s latest song features bandmates Tommy Brenneck and Kelly Finnigan.

The new song by Black Keys “I Forgot To Be Your Lover” evokes to people out there that we sometimes forget about them. The lyrics in this song “And I’m sorry, I’m so sorry” shows that the song is self absorbed for how much we care for one another. The song is a cover from the band’s upcoming new album unlike any other. The rendition of the song “I Forgot To Be Your Lover” really gets us in the mood how we are not forgotten.

Black Keys cover of WIlliam Bell’s “I Forgot To Be Your Lover” also describes the long process of forgetfulness. This song also brings out the emotions that the group brings out to this song about how being faithful can definitely go a long way and makes some days even better.

The song also has a good plucking chords from band member Dan Auerbach when the group starts singing “Have I Told You Lately that I Love You.” The guitar chords in this song makes it even better because of how smooth it is and the way that the group is singing shows that people aren’t alone, and that there is someone out there who loves and cares about them.

The album also features collaborations from artists from the band like Patrick Carney and Greg Kurstin and others.