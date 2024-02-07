Claudio Sanchez Shares New The Prize Fighter Inferno Single “Virtual Pioneers”

Home News Roy Lott February 7th, 2024 - 2:49 PM

The Prize Fighter Inferno, the beloved acoustic/electronica solo project of Coheed and Cambria’s Claudio Sanchez, has released their new single “Virtual Pioneers” along with a reimagined version of the previously released song “The Going Price For Home.” Check it out below.

“‘Virtual Pioneers’ is a song I wrote and recorded on the road after reading Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow by Gabrielle Zevin,” shares Sanchez. “Pioneers, a game created to heal and reconnect two friends, was a touching concept and a driving source of the song’s inspiration.”

The new music arrives in anticipation of the Before They Bury Me Tour kicking off on February 16th with two sold-out nights at The Atlantis in Washington, DC. The tour marks the first time The Prize Fighter Inferno will perform live, nearly two decades after the release of the project’s first full-length album, 2006’s My Brother’s Blood Machine.

“I’ve spent the last few months reacquainting myself with the early PFI material and I’m sparked with memories that glued triumphs to the tragedies, the spaces in-between, the highlight reel that many don’t get to see,” shared Sanchez at the time of the tour’s announcement. “These performances could inspire something, maybe even birth a whole new avenue of expression for me, and with that, I welcome the experience and hope the audience will too.”

The band’s latest album release was The City Introvert in 2021.

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz