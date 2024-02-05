Laetitia Sadier Shares New Single “Who + What”

Home News Cait Stoddard February 5th, 2024 - 3:25 PM

Laetitia Sadier issues “Who + What,” which is the third and final single for her new album, Rooting For Love, her first solo album in seven years. The album will be released out February 23 by Drag City. In light of the upcoming album, the artist has shared the song “Who + What,” which is meant as nothing less than transformational sonic balm to aid the evolution of Earth’s traumatized civilizations.

The song is a gently percolating Q&A led by the artist‘s implacable vocal presence, as she and an assembly of women and men dubbed The Choir create blossoming vocal arrangements borne aloft on a cinematic sweep of sound. The regular reappearance of The Choir throughout Rooting For Love enriches the harmonic fields in which Sadier plays, while reminding us that this music speaks for a critical mass in crisis.

Over the course of the three plus decades Sadier sung for the public, the artist has never shied away from the hard topics, or stopped advocating for the possibility of self determination and emancipation in the face of the powers that be, conscious or unconscious.