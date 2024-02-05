Billy Joel Live Debuts “Turn The Lights Back On” At 66th Annual Grammys Ceremony

Home News James Reed February 5th, 2024 - 1:46 PM

Billy Joel has returned to the Grammys stage for the first time in over two decades with a performance of “Turn The Lights Back On.”

The 66th Grammy Awards took place on February 4 at LA’s Crypto.com Arena, with SZA, Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, Jon Batiste, Miley Cyrus and more all in the running for trophies. Although performers at the Grammys are often limited, Joel was not up for any categories this year. His appearance, however, does follow the release of ‘Turn The Lights Back On’, his first new material since 2007.

Joel gave an outstanding performance of his new single with a black grand piano, surrounded by backing musicians. Among them was Icelandic-Chinese jazz singer Laufey, who joined the icon on cello. Her appearance followed her giving her own debut Grammys performance during the premiere ceremony, during which she also won the award for Best Traditional Pop Vocal album.

After the award for Album Of The Year was handed out, Joel returned to the stage for a rendition of his 1980 song ‘You May Be Right’. Joel’s marked his first appearance on the Grammys stage since 2002 when he performed with Tony Bennett. The two carried out a rendition of Joel’s ‘New York State Of Mind’ at the ceremony that year, nodding to the song’s inclusion on Bennett’s 2001 album ‘Playin’ With My Friends: Bennett Sings The Blues’.

