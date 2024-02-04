Burial Released new Two Song EP Dreamfear/Boy Sent From Above

Home News Rashmika Vinakota February 4th, 2024 - 9:26 PM

XL Recordings announces Burial’s two new songs ‘Dreamfear’ and ‘Boy Sent From Above’ released digitally on February 2, 2024. The 12 inch vinyl will be available on February 9, 2024.

Burial is a British electronic musician who first popularized the Huperdub label in the 2000s by releasing his landmark albums. This is his first solo release outside Hyperdub as his new solos have been released by XL Recordings.

Burial released his debut in 2005 followed by his record ‘Untrue’ in 2007. Since then, he has released multiple shorter releases and EPs like ‘Antidawn’ and ‘Streetlands’.