Nikki Sixx Is Awarded Legal Fees From Stalker Case

Today, Nikki Sixx has announced victory over a long period of battle against an alleged stalker. Nikki Sixx posted to his social media, the Motley Crue rocker had been fighting to win the case from an alleged stalker who had been targeting him and his family. Nikki Sixx mentioned that as of right now, they are “waiting for sentencing.”

Based on reports, this was one of two stalker cases that Nikki Sixx is currently dealing with. Nikki Sixx first brought up the situation of dealing with an alleged stalker in November, where he claimed that “a deranged woman from Tennessee” and another alleged stalker “from a different part of the country”, both were allegedly threatening and allegedly harassing his family. Nikki Sixx also mentioned that there was surveillance footage which he had given to the authorities on the allegedly stalkers who have been allegedly targeting him and his family.

Later on, the FBI got involved in the case and took action against both of these alleged stalkers. In his recent social media update, Nikki Sixx’s recent legal victory against the 2nd alleged stalker took a little longer, because it was pushed back due to another alleged stalker that Sixx had to deal with as well. Nikki Sixx said that “We are asking for three years in jail. We are using the legal system to hold bad people accountable.” Nikki Sixx said also that “When your daughter and wife get threatened all bets are off.”

Sixx and his wife Courtney live in Wyoming, where they have a 4-year old daughter named Ruby. They also have four other children: Gunner, Storm, Decker and Frankie.