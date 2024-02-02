Merge Records Announces 35 Anniversary Summer 2024 Lineup Featuring Superchunk, Destroyer, William Tyler And More

Home News Brent Bassig February 2nd, 2024 - 10:47 PM

Merge Records announced today that artists Superchunk, Destroyer, William Tyler and more as they are still announcing will headline the Merge 35 summer festival in North Carolina. Every five years, the record label hosts its festival in North Carolina. Merge 35 festival is scheduled to take place on July 24-27 at the legendary Cate’s Cradle in Carrboro.

Merge 35 was founded by the label founder Mac MacCaughen and Laura Ballance back in 1989. Since then, the label has brought top music from artists such as Neutral Milk Hotel, Magnetic Fields, Spoon, Arcade Fire, Destroyer, Wye Oak, and many more incredible artists. The Merge 35 festival which takes place in North Carolina every five years, commemorates its funding of the label record when it began back in 1989.

The festival always brings lots of people together, and it’s also a place where everyone just goes there just to have fun listening to music, drinking beer, and having a good time with friends.

The list of other bands that are also going to be performing at Merge 35 festival includes: A Giant Dog, Friendship, Fruit Bats, Imperial Teen, Red Kross, Rosali, Mary Timony, TORRES, Wye Oak, Mike Krol, Carson McHone, Previous Industries.

Photo credit: Stephen Hoffmeister

Tickets for the festival go on sale Next Friday Feb. 9 at 11AM ET.