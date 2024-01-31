Judge Rules Lyrics Cannot Be Used In The Case Against The Alleged Murder of Run DMC’s Jam Master Jay

Home News Ryan Freund January 31st, 2024 - 5:07 PM

In case anyone is wondering, a federal judge is saying that prosecutors cannot cite rap lyrics in court. This involves a case where rap lyrics written by Jam Master Jay’s alleged killer were used during his murder trial. The federal judge stated that “music artists should be free to create without fear that their lyrics could be unfairly used against them.”

The decision was made on Tuesday by Judge LaShann DeArcy Hall where she ruled that the lyrics prosecutors wanted to use against Karl Jordan Jr. with one being about shooting a man in the head, and another alluding to drugs were not connected to the Run DMC star’s 2002 murder, so they couldn’t be shown to the jury.

Judge LaShann DeArcy Hall stated that rappers have “played the part of storytellers, providing a lens into their lives and those in their communities,” the judge wrote, that their music has often depicted “criminal conduct” and other real-life issues – something that has attracted scrutiny “not only from the public but also from law enforcement.” (via Billboard) She also added that “the core question should be whether the music has a “nexus to the criminal conduct” – meaning, a direct, literal connection to the alleged crime. If prosecutors can’t show that, then lyrics should be avoided.”

The trial about Jam Master Jay’s 2002 murder, in which Jordan and Ronald Washington are accused of killing the Run DMC star as payback for a failed drug deal, started on Monday. Any outcome of the trial is not expected for a while as the proceedings are expected to run for several more weeks according to Billboard.