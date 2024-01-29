Odesza Announces Summer 2024 Tour, The Last Goodbye Finale, Dates

Home News Ryan Freund January 29th, 2024 - 4:42 PM

Odesza has officially announced their emotional farewell to their iconic The Last Goodbye Tour which is titled “The Last Goodbye Finale”. The tour captivated audiences in 2022 and will be making a return in the Summer of 2024. According to the press release the show will make stops at legendary venues such as Madison Square Garden, BMO Stadium in Los Angeles, and Folsom Field in Boulder. The tour will close out shows in their home state of Washington at The Gorge Amphitheater.

The Last Goodbye Finale will be produced by Live Nation and is said to be “something of historic significance both for ODESZA fans and for the touring electronic music world as a whole”. Support for the shows will rotate between a set of performers and friends of ODESZA including Bob Moses, Ben Böhmer (Live), Tinlicker (LIVE), Big Boi, DRAMA, and Golden Features.

When asked about the tour Harrison and Clay stated “The journey to this point has been unimaginable – exceeding all our expectations – and we are excited to show you the final chapter of this experience”. The shows are expected to mark the ending of the duo’s most innovative era. An era that included the release of their grammy nominated album ‘The Last Goodbye’ in 2022 and the premiere of their first concert film.

Access to, VIP and travel packages go on sale on Wednesday, January 31st at 10 am local time with ODESZA’s Artist Presale. The general sale begins on Friday, February 2nd at 10 am local time.

ODESZA’s The Last Goodbye Finale 2024 Tour Dates

June 7: Los Angeles, CA – BMO Stadium #@+

June 8: Los Angeles, CA – BMO Stadium %@+

June 21: New York, NY – Madison Square Garden %@+

June 22: New York, NY – Madison Square Garden #@+

June 29: Boulder, CO – Folsom Field %*+

July 4: George, WA – The Gorge ^@+

July 5: George, WA – The Gorge %@+