Morrissey Cancels All You Are The Quarry 20th Anniversary Shows Due To “Physical Exhaustion”

Jordan Rizo January 27th, 2024 - 1:35 PM

English singer Morrissey has recently made a decision that is bound to upset some fans by canceling the 20th anniversary shows of You Are The Quarry. According to Stereogum, the venues in which the performances were expected to take place were both canceled due to “unforeseen circumstances.” Moreover, the source adds how Morrissey is known for canceling shows at the last minute, so this may not come as a surprise for some.

To provide more insight and information as to why the shows are canceled, the musician’s manager took to Instagram to state, “Morrissey is receiving medical supervision for physical exhaustion. He has been ordered to rest for two weeks, and he will remain in Zurich.” In this case, it makes it known that Morrissey’s reason for canceling was to prioritize his well-being and rest from the physical demands that performing inevitably gives you. Stereogum also includes a message from the scheduled California show openers in which they express their frustration with the cancellation, share how they are upset, but also admit they are not surprised.

Although the singer’s choice to cancel his performances was not a pleasant experience for many, there is great importance in taking care of yourself. Nevertheless, given that this has been a historical pattern, it is necessary to be committed to people’s time and energy that are willing to work with you.