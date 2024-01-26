Mutoid Man Announces Spring 2024 North American Tour Dates

Home News Jordan Rizo January 26th, 2024 - 3:56 PM

Photo Credit: Ekaterina Gorbacheva

American heavy metal band Mutoid Man has recently announced their upcoming tour dates. BooklynVegan adds in how the tour will take place in Spring of 2024 and will be centered around North America. Fans and enthusiasts of the band can look forward to an exciting month of March and begin planning their calendar to have the opportunity to interact with the band on a more personal and memorable note.

According to BrooklynVegan, the tickets for the tour are available online right now, and the tour will also include a New York City show at Racket, expected to take place on March 7. The metal band is not resisting the temptation to share to the public and their fans their upcoming plans. As seen above, the band has made flyers and posters advertising their upcoming shows and giving their audience a heads up to be able to come enjoy their music live.

Below are the tour dates that mention both the actual date as well as the location in which it will take place. As noted, the tour will begin on March 1 and end on March 9. Within those days, the band is expected to perform in numerous cities including New York, Pennsylvania, Connecticut, Massachusetts and more. Fans of the metal band have a lot to look forward to in the month of March. Not only does the weather get nicer, but March is also infamous for spring breakers and now, for the opportunity to experience this energetic band in-person.

Mutoid Man – 2024 Tour Dates

Mar 1 Hamden CT, @ Space Ballroom

Mar 2 Boston, MA @ The Sinclair

Mar 4 Toronto, ON @ Velvet Underground

Mar 6 Baltimore, MD @ Metro Baltimore

Mar 7 New York City, NY @ Racket w/ Tower

Mar 8 Bensalem, PA @ Broken Goblet Brewing w/ Tower

Mar 9 Mechanicsburg, PA @ Lovedraft’s Brewing Co. w/ Tower