Orbital Announce Spring 2024 U.S. Tour Dates & Reissue Of 1991 Debut Album For April Release

Electronic music duo Orbital is set to reissue their self-titled 1991 debut album ‘The Green Album’, on April 19. The newly remastered and overseen by band members, Phil and Paul Hartnoll. Originally released in September 1991, the highly influential record contains tracks including the breakthrough 1990 single ‘Chime’ and ‘Belfast.’

For their debut, Orbital wanted to explore wider musical textures and different rhythms. “Our heroes were always Kraftwerk, Cabaret Voltaire, the Severed Heads – people who made proper, satisfying, full albums,” said Paul Hartnoll, adding, “and we were like, yeah, that’s what we want to do.”

The reissue package also includes early Orbital songs like ‘Satan’ plus previously unavailable tracks. Formats include a 4LP box set, a 4CD set (both include a 60-page hardcover book), black and coloured 2LP editions, and a 2CD and cassette.

Orbital will also be releasing a series of ‘Orbital LEDs’ ( Limited Edition Drops) that will be fully remastered versions of the duo’s original 12-inch EP series, with brand new artwork. Fans will be told about these limited releases on the day of its release.

The duo will also be playing two shows at New York’s Webster Hall on March 22 as well as a show at The Radius in Chicago, IL on March 23. The New York shows will see the duo play the Green & Brown albums in full followed by a festival set show. They will then play sets at the Ulta music festival in Miami as well as Coachella. See the full list of shows below.

GREEN ALBUM FORMATS / TRACKLISTING – ALL WITH FULLY REMASTERED AUDIO

*Indicates previously unreleased content

VINYL

LP1

A1 The Moebius

A2 Speed Freak

A3 Macro Head

B1 Oolaa

B2 Desert Storm

LP2

C1 Fahrenheit 303

C2 Steel Cube Idolatry

C3 High Rise

D1 Chime (Live)

D2 Midnight (Live)

D3 Belfast

LP3 [Deluxe Boxset Only]

A1 Torpedo town (PKA ‘untitled’)

A2 Satan

B1 L.C.1

B2 Belfast / Wasted (Wasted Vocal Mix)

B3 Crime

LP4 [Deluxe Boxset Only]

C1 Fahrenheit 3D3

C2 Open Mind Jam*

C3 The Other One *

D1 Satan (Rhyme and Reason Vocal Mix)

D2 Midnight (Sasha Remix)

CD FORMATS

CD 1

01 The Moebius

02 Speed Freak

03 Oolaa

04 Desert Storm

05 Fahrenheit 303

06 Steel Cube Idolatry

07 High Rise

08 Chime (Live)

09 Midnight (Live)

10.Belfast

11 I Think Its Disgusting

CD 2

01 Torpedo town (PKA ‘untitled’)

02 Macro Head

03 Satan

04 L.C.1

05 Belfast / Wasted (Wasted Vocal Mix)

06 Crime

07 Fahrenheit 3D3

08 Open Mind Jam *

09 The Other One*

10 Satan (Rhyme and Reason Vocal Mix)

11 Midnight (Sasha Remix)

CD 3 [Deluxe Box Set Only]

1 Chime 12”

2 Deeper 12”

3 Omen – The Fool

4 Omen – The Tower

5 2 Deep

6 Open Mind

7 Midnight

8 Choice

9 Analogue Test Feb ’90

10 Choice (Eye and I Mix)

CD 4 [Deluxe Box Set Only]*

1 Synergy (Live)

1.1 Satan

1.2 LC1

1.3 Chime

1.4 Son of Chime

2 Mystery Gig 1991 (Live)

2.1 Choice

2.2 Fahrenheit 303

2.3 Chime / Crime

2.4 BIT

2.5 Oolaa

2.6 Speed Freak

ORBITAL – THE GREEN + BROWN ALBUM – NORTH AMERICAN DATES

03/22 – Webster Hall – New York, NY (early show Green & Brown albums in full)

03/22 – Webster Hall – New York, NY (late show, festival set)

03/23 – Radius – Chicago, IL

03/24 – Ultra Festival – Miami, FL

04/13 – Coachella Music Festival – Indio, CA

04/20 – Coachella Music Festival – Indio, CA