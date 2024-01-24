Orbital Announce Spring 2024 U.S. Tour Dates & Reissue Of 1991 Debut Album For April Release

Electronic music duo Orbital is set to reissue their self-titled 1991 debut album ‘The Green Album’, on April 19. The newly remastered and overseen by band members, Phil and Paul Hartnoll. Originally released in September 1991, the highly influential record contains tracks including the breakthrough 1990 single ‘Chime’ and ‘Belfast.’
For their debut, Orbital wanted to explore wider musical textures and different rhythms. “Our heroes were always Kraftwerk, Cabaret Voltaire, the Severed Heads – people who made proper, satisfying, full albums,” said Paul Hartnoll, adding, “and we were like, yeah, that’s what we want to do.”
The reissue package also includes early Orbital songs like ‘Satan’ plus previously unavailable tracks. Formats include a 4LP box set, a 4CD set (both include a 60-page hardcover book), black and coloured 2LP editions, and a 2CD and cassette.
Orbital will also be releasing a series of ‘Orbital LEDs’ ( Limited Edition Drops) that will be fully remastered versions of the duo’s original 12-inch EP series, with brand new artwork. Fans will be told about these limited releases on the day of its release.
The duo will also be playing two shows at New York’s Webster Hall on March 22 as well as a show at The Radius in Chicago, IL on March 23. The New York shows will see the duo play the Green & Brown albums in full followed by a festival set show. They will then play sets at the Ulta music festival in Miami as well as Coachella. See the full list of shows below.
GREEN ALBUM FORMATS / TRACKLISTING – ALL WITH FULLY REMASTERED AUDIO
*Indicates previously unreleased content
VINYL
LP1
A1 The Moebius
A2 Speed Freak
A3 Macro Head
B1 Oolaa
B2 Desert Storm
LP2
C1 Fahrenheit 303
C2 Steel Cube Idolatry
C3 High Rise
D1 Chime (Live)
D2 Midnight (Live)
D3 Belfast
LP3 [Deluxe Boxset Only]
A1 Torpedo town (PKA ‘untitled’)
A2 Satan
B1 L.C.1
B2 Belfast / Wasted (Wasted Vocal Mix)
B3 Crime
LP4 [Deluxe Boxset Only]
C1 Fahrenheit 3D3
C2 Open Mind Jam*
C3 The Other One *
D1 Satan (Rhyme and Reason Vocal Mix)
D2 Midnight (Sasha Remix)
CD FORMATS
CD 1
01 The Moebius
02 Speed Freak
03 Oolaa
04 Desert Storm
05 Fahrenheit 303
06 Steel Cube Idolatry
07 High Rise
08 Chime (Live)
09 Midnight (Live)
10.Belfast
11 I Think Its Disgusting
CD 2
01 Torpedo town (PKA ‘untitled’)
02 Macro Head
03 Satan
04 L.C.1
05 Belfast / Wasted (Wasted Vocal Mix)
06 Crime
07 Fahrenheit 3D3
08 Open Mind Jam *
09 The Other One*
10 Satan (Rhyme and Reason Vocal Mix)
11 Midnight (Sasha Remix)
CD 3 [Deluxe Box Set Only]
1 Chime 12”
2 Deeper 12”
3 Omen – The Fool
4 Omen – The Tower
5 2 Deep
6 Open Mind
7 Midnight
8 Choice
9 Analogue Test Feb ’90
10 Choice (Eye and I Mix)
CD 4 [Deluxe Box Set Only]*
1 Synergy (Live)
1.1 Satan
1.2 LC1
1.3 Chime
1.4 Son of Chime
2 Mystery Gig 1991 (Live)
2.1 Choice
2.2 Fahrenheit 303
2.3 Chime / Crime
2.4 BIT
2.5 Oolaa
2.6 Speed Freak
ORBITAL – THE GREEN + BROWN ALBUM – NORTH AMERICAN DATES
03/22 – Webster Hall – New York, NY (early show Green & Brown albums in full)
03/22 – Webster Hall – New York, NY (late show, festival set)
03/23 – Radius – Chicago, IL
03/24 – Ultra Festival – Miami, FL
04/13 – Coachella Music Festival – Indio, CA
04/20 – Coachella Music Festival – Indio, CA